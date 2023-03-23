Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 375,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 390,926 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $33.59.

The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

