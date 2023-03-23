Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

PKPYY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Pick n Pay Stores has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

