Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Insider Buys A$105,253.75 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL – Get Rating) insider Michael Bless bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$60.15 ($40.37) per share, with a total value of A$105,253.75 ($70,640.10).

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 16.39 and a current ratio of 7.59.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

