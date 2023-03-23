PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.55. 40,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 56,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.