Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys 395 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $188.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

