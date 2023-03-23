Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.3% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $34.68 on Thursday, reaching $1,657.15. 69,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,581.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,539.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

