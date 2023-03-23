Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 943,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

