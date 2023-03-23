Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $64.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Featured Stories

