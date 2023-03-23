Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $64.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 627624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

