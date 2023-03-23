Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 1.2%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.31 ($3.56) and last traded at €3.31 ($3.56). Approximately 8,801 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.27 ($3.52).
Plastiques du Val de Loire Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.59.
About Plastiques du Val de Loire
Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, the United States, and the rest of Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and under the hood parts.
