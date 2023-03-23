PM CAPITAL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,288 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 7.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

