Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Portmeirion Group Price Performance
Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 379.17 ($4.66) on Thursday. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,678.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
