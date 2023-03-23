Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 379.17 ($4.66) on Thursday. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,678.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

