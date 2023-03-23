PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $661,742.11 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 126.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 62.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $661,742.11 and approximately $615.37 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00319152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,764 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

