Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.40. 68,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 75,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

