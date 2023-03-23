Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.40. 68,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 75,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
