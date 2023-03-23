Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.99

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $54.81, with a volume of 70363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $806.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

