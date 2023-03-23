Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.99

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $54.81, with a volume of 70363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Preferred Bank Trading Down 6.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $806.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.