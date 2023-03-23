Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Up 1.2%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$19.65. 106,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 107,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total transaction of C$204,624.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,683 shares in the company, valued at C$28,919,117.77. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

