Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLD traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.98. 573,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,622. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

