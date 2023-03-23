Prom Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Prom has a market cap of $91.51 million and $6.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00018216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00030836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00200374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,540.87 or 1.00052463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.0406028 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,988,256.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.