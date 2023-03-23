PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.61. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

About PropertyGuru

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in PropertyGuru by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 383,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

