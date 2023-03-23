PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.61. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
PropertyGuru Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.