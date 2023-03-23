ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.284 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQRR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

