ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 17.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $87.05. 272,111 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

