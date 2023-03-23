Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PB opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

