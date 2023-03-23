Provenance Blockchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219.42 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

