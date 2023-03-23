Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $22.83 Average PT from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 590,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 431,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

