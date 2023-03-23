Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $22.83 Average PT from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 590,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 431,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

