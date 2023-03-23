Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.