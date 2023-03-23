Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Proximus stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

