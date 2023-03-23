Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.53

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.53 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 1883057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

