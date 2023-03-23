Pundi X (New) Price Up 2.8% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $120.09 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

