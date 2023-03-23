Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

CURV stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

