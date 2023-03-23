QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $820,720.12 and approximately $414,266.57 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.2214328 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $583,669.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

