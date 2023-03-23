QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,773 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $215.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

