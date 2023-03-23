QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $191.15 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

