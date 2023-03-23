QP Wealth Management LLC Has $779,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

