QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 868,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QYLD stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.