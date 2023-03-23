QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $912.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

