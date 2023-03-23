QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $7,834,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 604.7% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 89,940 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

