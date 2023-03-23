QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

