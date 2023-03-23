Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.39. 1,873,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

