QuarkChain Trading Down 3.3% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $59.10 million and $8.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

