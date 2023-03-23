QUASA (QUA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $445.53

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $445.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030565 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00202083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.63 or 1.00044841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162087 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

