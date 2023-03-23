Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.27 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $62.27 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.01190627 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.73 or 0.01517816 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

