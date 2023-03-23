Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63.15 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $63.15 million and $3.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.01188451 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009624 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.01517165 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

