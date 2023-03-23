Rashid Wasti Sells 300 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.17 per share, with a total value of C$6,651.00.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$164.87 on Thursday. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$138.77 and a 12 month high of C$181.45. The company has a market cap of C$23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

