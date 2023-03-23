Raymond James Lowers K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) to Outperform

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$47.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.17. 11,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,360. The firm has a market cap of C$303.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.24. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$34.27.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

