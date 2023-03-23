Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Energy Vault (NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2023 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00.

3/9/2023 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Energy Vault was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Get Energy Vault Holdings Inc alerts:

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,245.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $185,727,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC now owns 7,552,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Vault by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.