Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.59

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.44. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 74,535 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDEIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

