Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 184,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $587.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

