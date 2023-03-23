Rede Wealth LLC Sells 453 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

