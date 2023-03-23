Render Token Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $499.77 million and approximately $107.02 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00359118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,474.84 or 0.26101982 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010195 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

