Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells $65,659.86 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,409.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 5,160 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $23,271.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

